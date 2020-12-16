Bombay HC stays metro car shed project at Kanjurmarg, asks MMRDA to maintain status quo

The Maharashtra government had earlier halted the work of the Aarey metro car shed, over which protests were held by hundreds of people in October last year and announced that the project will be relocated to Kanjurmarg.

According to sources, the 102-acre land at Kanjurmarg comes under the salt commissioner, who reports to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Government of India.

Aarey metro car shed project, stayed by the Maharashtra government, was opposed by environmentalists and others last year in a bid to protect the stretch of forest area considered as the lungs of the city.