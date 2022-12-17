Bombay HC reserves order in Pradeep Sharma’s bail plea

Retired encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved the order in the bail plea of retired cop Pradeep Sharma, who is in custody for his alleged role in the Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and RN Laddha also reserved the order in the bail plea of co-accused and former API Riyazuddin Kazi.

Sharma has claimed in his plea that he met dismissed cop Sachin Vaze at the Malabar Hill police station since the latter said that he was under tremendous pressure from the then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to collect extortion money or be dismissed from service.

While Sharma has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in Hiran case, Vaze was dismissed after he was arrested for his alleged role in the Antilia bomb scare as well as Hiran's murder.

The NIA case is that on February 28, 2021, Sharma went to Malabar Hill police station and met Vaze. From there, they went to Worli where the entire conspiracy was hatched to eliminate Hiran.

