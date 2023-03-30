Bombay HC quashes case against Salman Khan, his bodyguard for allegedly manhandling scribe

Salman Khan | File Photo

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received major a reprieve from the Bombay High Court on Thursday which quashed a criminal proceedings against him on a complaint filed by a journalist in 2019 alleging criminal intimidation.

Justice Bharati Dangre has also quashed the case against Khan's bodyguard.

Ashik Pandey had filed a complaint in 2019 with the DN Nagar police station alleging that Khan had snatched away his mobile phone while cycling on the streets of Mumbai when media persons had started clicking his photos. The actor had allegedly entered into an argument and threatened him.

Salman Khan approached HC after magistrate's summons

Khan had approached the HC after summons were issued by the magistrate.

The magistrate had sought a report from the DN Nagar police station where the complaint was filed. Based on the “positive police report” and other material, the Magistrate found there was sufficient ground to proceed against Khan.

The Magistrate observed that offences under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code were made out against Khan summoned him to personally remain present in court.

Actor sought quashing of complaint

Khan had approached the HC challenging this order, which the HC had stayed in April 2022. The actor had also sought quashing of the complaint.

Khan's counsel argued that the actor had only asked his bodyguard to stop the journalist from shooting photos/ videos of him.

Pandey's advocate contended that the complainant was traumatised after the incident and hence, there was omission on his part in mentioning the actor's name when the complaint was first filed. He mentioned Khan's name in the subsequent statement given to the police.

Salman Khan issues statement

Salman Khan, after the HC order, issued a legal statement. Here's what he said:

Legal Statement

The Bombay High Court has quashed criminal proceedings against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in a complaint filed by a journalist in 2019 alleging criminal intimidation.

Single-judge Justice Bharati Dangre passed the order on Thursday morning.

Khan moved the High Court challenging a summoning order passed on the complaint of a journalist who claimed that the actor was cycling on the streets of Mumbai when he got into a scuffle with the scribe and snatched his phone.

The Magistrate Court sought a report from the DN Nagar police station where the complaint was filed.

Based on the “positive police report” under Section 202 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and other material, the Magistrate found there was sufficient ground to proceed against Khan.

The Magistrate observed that offences under Section 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code had been made out against the accused and summoned him to personally remain present in court.

Khan then moved the High Court which stayed the order in April 2022. Khan also sought for quashing of the complaint against him.

Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda appearing for Khan, submitted that he had only asked his bodyguards to stop the journalist from shooting photos/ videos of him.

Ponda along with advocates Agasthya Desai and Vikram Sutaria were briefed by a team from DSK Legal including managing partner Anand Desai and partners Chandrima Mitra and Parag Khandhar.