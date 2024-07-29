 Bombay HC Issues Notice To MP Ravindra Waikar On Sena UBT Leader Amol Kirtikar's Plea Challenging His Electoral Victory In LS Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Issues Notice To MP Ravindra Waikar On Sena UBT Leader Amol Kirtikar's Plea Challenging His Electoral Victory In LS Elections

Bombay HC Issues Notice To MP Ravindra Waikar On Sena UBT Leader Amol Kirtikar's Plea Challenging His Electoral Victory In LS Elections

Amol Kirtikar has further sought that he be declared as the duly elected candidate from the said constituency. His plea claims that he has sought recount of the votes in the counting day itself as there was discrepancy.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Amol Kirtikar Challenges Ravindra Waikar’s Election In Bombay High Court | X

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Monday issued a notice to Eknath Shinde faction leader and MP Ravindra Waikar on a petition by Shiv Sena UBT leader Amol Kirtikar challenging his election in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections.

Waikar's win was challenged after a major controversy erupted over his very narrow victory of mere 48 votes. The election petition filed by Kirtikar urged the high court to set aside Waikar's election as the member of parliament from Mumbai North-West constituency and to declare the same as "null and void".

Kirtikar Alleges Discrepancy In Counting

Kirtikar has further sought that he be declared as the duly elected candidate from the said constituency. His plea claims that he has sought recount of the votes in the counting day itself as there was discrepancy.

Kirtikar had lost to Waikar by a narrow margin of 48 votes. While Waikar won with 452644 votes, Kirtikar got 452596 votes. The plea claims that there were various glaring and serious lapses on the part of the Elections Officials deputed to carry out the counting process, which have resulted in the result of the elections being materially affected.

Read Also
Mumbai: Embarrasment For Shinde Sena As Amol Kirtikar's Father Gajanan Questions North West...
article-image

“The Election Petitioner (Kirtikar) is aggrieved on account of the improper reception of void votes cast by 333 impersonaters in place of genuine voters, along with breach of rules / orders, pertaining to the counting process, by ECI officials, which has materially affected the outcome of the election results,” the plea read.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: 11 New Legislators Take Oath As Members Of State Legislative Council

Maharashtra: 11 New Legislators Take Oath As Members Of State Legislative Council

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Others Celebrate Manu Bhaker’s...

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar & Others Celebrate Manu Bhaker’s...

Bombay HC Issues Notice To MP Ravindra Waikar On Sena UBT Leader Amol Kirtikar's Plea Challenging...

Bombay HC Issues Notice To MP Ravindra Waikar On Sena UBT Leader Amol Kirtikar's Plea Challenging...

Mumbai Christian Groups Condemn 'Desecration' Of The Last Supper At Paris 2024 Olympics Opening...

Mumbai Christian Groups Condemn 'Desecration' Of The Last Supper At Paris 2024 Olympics Opening...

Navi Mumbai: Thousands March To Vashi Chowk Demanding Fast-Track Trial Of Accused In Shilphata...

Navi Mumbai: Thousands March To Vashi Chowk Demanding Fast-Track Trial Of Accused In Shilphata...