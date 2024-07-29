Bombay HC Issues Notice To MP Ravindra Waikar On Sena UBT Leader Amol Kirtikar's Plea Challenging His Electoral Victory In LS Elections

Mumbai: Amol Kirtikar Challenges Ravindra Waikar’s Election In Bombay High Court | X

Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Monday issued a notice to Eknath Shinde faction leader and MP Ravindra Waikar on a petition by Shiv Sena UBT leader Amol Kirtikar challenging his election in the recently concluded Parliamentary elections.

Waikar's win was challenged after a major controversy erupted over his very narrow victory of mere 48 votes. The election petition filed by Kirtikar urged the high court to set aside Waikar's election as the member of parliament from Mumbai North-West constituency and to declare the same as "null and void".

Kirtikar Alleges Discrepancy In Counting

Kirtikar has further sought that he be declared as the duly elected candidate from the said constituency. His plea claims that he has sought recount of the votes in the counting day itself as there was discrepancy.

Kirtikar had lost to Waikar by a narrow margin of 48 votes. While Waikar won with 452644 votes, Kirtikar got 452596 votes. The plea claims that there were various glaring and serious lapses on the part of the Elections Officials deputed to carry out the counting process, which have resulted in the result of the elections being materially affected.

“The Election Petitioner (Kirtikar) is aggrieved on account of the improper reception of void votes cast by 333 impersonaters in place of genuine voters, along with breach of rules / orders, pertaining to the counting process, by ECI officials, which has materially affected the outcome of the election results,” the plea read.