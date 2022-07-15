Bombay HC grants bail to Sathyanarayana Rani, alleged Naxal operative accused in 2019 Gadchiroli blast case

Bombay High Court | File

The Bombay High Court on Friday granted bail to Sathyanarayana Rani, an accused in the Gadchiroli Naxal attack of 2019 and husband of alleged Maoist leader and co-accused late Nirmala Uppuganti. The incident involved the burning of 27 vehicles of an infrastructure company and the detonation of a pressure bomb in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli in May 2019 killing 15 police personnel and one civilian.

A division bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice VG Bisht granted bail to Rani while hearing an appeal filed by him challenging the order of the Special Court under the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA court had rejected his bail plea observing that there seemed to be sufficient material to establish that the criminal conspiracy was hatched by him.

Rani and his late wife, Nirmala Uppunganti, were arrested in 2019 for their alleged involvement in this case. Uppunganti passed away in April this year in a hospice care after a prolonged illness.

Rani is facing charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act.

Rani's advocates – Yug Chaudhary and Payoshi Roy – argued that there is no incriminating evidence against him and the NIA had no “material on record” against him. They further contended that the investigating agency only has electronic evidence, which includes clippings of speeches made by Uppuganti and Rani had no role in those speeches.

Besides, the advocates argued that Rani has spent over three years in custody as an undertrial prisoner and deserved to be released on bail pending trial.

Rani, 72, is suffering from cerebral cavernoma, a condition where a cluster of abnormal blood vessels is formed in the brain leading to tremors, seizures, severe headaches and haemorrhages in the brain. He is also suffering from extensive spinal cord damage, misalignment of his knee joint and tremors in both hands.

The NIA opposed the bail contending that Rani was a senior member of the banned organisation, Communist Party of India (Maoist) and further investigation revealed that the Maoist leaders were part of a larger conspiracy and participated in the terrorist act.