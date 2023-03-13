Bombay HC dismisses pleas by Air India employee unions challenging their ouster from staff quarters in Kalina

Bombay HC | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has dismissed three Air India Employees' Unions challenging airline's move to remove them from staff quarters at Kalina.

Air India was directed to take action against those residing at the quarters under Public Premises Act. The order was however stayed for two weeks to approach Supreme Court.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a breaking story, further details awaited