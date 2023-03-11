e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessDGCA allows Air India pilots to fly both Boeing 787s and 777s as airline faces crew crunch

DGCA allows Air India pilots to fly both Boeing 787s and 777s as airline faces crew crunch

Frequent delays and cancellations at Air India, have allegedly been caused by the lack of pilots.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

From 30 of its aircraft grounded due to a debt burden, to placing an order for more than 800 aircraft under Tata, Air India has come a long way. The former national carrier, once close to a collapse, has ordered 20 wide bodied 787s and 10 777s from Boeing. Now it has won the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's approval to let the same set of pilots to operate both models and boost operations.

Read Also
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
article-image

Making up for the crew crunch?

Currently Air India, Vistara and Air Asia merged together have 3,000 pilots, but once 470 aircraft are sent in by Airbus and Boeing, the carrier will need at least 7,000. Frequent delays and cancellations at Air India, including one where passengers were stranded for 13 hours, have allegedly been caused by this lack of pilots. This is why DGCA's approval for cross-utilisation of pilots for different aircraft, will help Air India streamline services.

Read Also
Air India says 15% of its total 1,825 pilots are female pilots
article-image

Expanding skillsets

At first four pilots will be trained by Air India for the Boeing 787 and four will be trained to fly the Boeing 777s. Each of the eight examiners should have 150 hours of experience flying both 777s and 787s separately, and 10 landings for each, as per DGCA. This practice of pilots flying multiple kinds of aircraft, has been accepted in 16 countries so far.

Air India currently has 700 pilots who can operate wide-bodied airplanes, and it is set to receive 70 such aircraft from Airbus and Boeing combined, as part of its historic order.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan from Monday, March 13

IDFC Mutual Fund to be rebranded as Bandhan from Monday, March 13

Silicon Valley Bank Crisis: SVB president urged US Congress to reduce scrutiny in 2015

Silicon Valley Bank Crisis: SVB president urged US Congress to reduce scrutiny in 2015

DGCA allows Air India pilots to fly both Boeing 787s and 777s as airline faces crew crunch

DGCA allows Air India pilots to fly both Boeing 787s and 777s as airline faces crew crunch

Adani Ports sets up new firm Bu Agri Logistics through its subsidiary

Adani Ports sets up new firm Bu Agri Logistics through its subsidiary

LIC appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as Chairman for 3 months to replace MR Kumar

LIC appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as Chairman for 3 months to replace MR Kumar