Bombay HC Dismisses Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu's Plea To Quash Assault Case On Cops

The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court recently refused to quash a case registered against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu and former minister and TDP leader Nakka Ananda Babu in 2010 for allegedly assaulting prison personnel while they were being transferred to prison following their arrest in another case.

The court noted it has “no manner of doubt that there is enough material to reveal the complicity of both the applicants (Naidu and Babu) in the commission of the crime”.

“The FIR expressly alleges about the applicant accused no. 1 (Naidu) having instigated fellow prisoners and even threatened of there being war between the two states,” a bench of Mangesh Patil and Shailesh Brahme said on May 10.

It then dismissed the petitions filed by Naidu and Babu seeking quashing of the FIR filed against them with the Dharmabad police in Nanded district.

An FIR was registered against them for assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant, causing harm with dangerous weapons, rash acts endangering lives of others, intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace, and criminal intimidation.

Witnesses have expressly attributed role to Naidu and Babu in commission of the offence and medical certificates show that many of the police officials have sustained injuries.

In July 2010, Naidu and Babu and 66 associates were arrested by the Dharmabad police in a case pertaining to protest and agitation. They were judicial custody and were kept in a temporary prison at the Government Rest House in Dharmabad. After their judicial custody was extended, the Maharashtra Prisons’ DIG ordered for them to be shifted to the Aurangabad central prison.

However, the two refused to be shifted and allegedly started hurling abuses in Telugu and English against the jail authorities. When the jailer requested them to board the air-conditioned bus, Naidu and Babu allegedly declared that if they were forced to board the bus then there would be conflict between the two states.

It is alleged that the duo instigated the other accused persons and assaulted some police officials.

The police then called for additional force and then they were shifted to the Aurangabad central prison.

Their advocate Luthra argued that the FIR pertaining to the agitation was withdrawn and the magistrate had discharged all the accused in the case immediately. However, the police machinery was now implicating the duo in the present crime.

While dismissing the petition, the extended the interim protection granted earlier till July 8 at the request of the duo’s counsel Sidharth Luthra.