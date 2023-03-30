Bombay HC directs Nawazuddin Siddiqui, estranged wife Aaliya to be personally present in court

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya Siddiqui | File photo

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife Aaliya to be personally present in the court on April 3.

The Sacred Games actor has filed a plea in HC seeking that Aaliya will be directed to reveal the whereabouts of their kids.

Reportedly, the HC also asked them to appear along with their two minor children to explore the possibility of settling their issues amicably for the sake of the children.

For those unversed, the actor had earlier claimed that his wife had brought their kids from Dubai to India without informing him and this was affecting their education and that he was getting calls and mails from their school constantly.

"We are concerned for the children...let's explore the possibility of an amicable settlement," the court said, according to a report in PTI.

However, Nawazuddin's lawyer Adnan Shaikh told the bench a proposed consent term was sent as directed by the high court earlier but it has been six days and they have got no reply. "Don't think they want to settle," the lawyer said.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya's ugly fight

Nawazuddin and Aaliya are embroiled in a divorce battle. They got married in 2009, however, in 2021, the latter sent him a divorce notice filed on the grounds of torture and domestic violence.

In January 2022, she lodged a complaint against Nawazuddin's mother after the latter filed an FIR against the former for trespassing and forcefully staying at the actor's home. She also filed a rape complaint against Nawazuddin recently.