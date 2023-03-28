Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says 'officially getting divorced soon', will fight for children's custody

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui | Photo File

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's personal life has been talk of the town lately after his critical fight with wife Aaliya and the duo's huge allegations on each other. Aaliya recently confirmed that divorce proceedings have started already and the actor has reached out for a settlement, Aaliya is yet to respond.

However, she has stated that the divorce is inevitable and she will be fighting for the custody of both their children.

According to ETimes, Nawazuddin has also filed for custody, but Aaliya is determined to keep both her kids with her, as they have expressed a desire to stay with her.

Their daughter, Shora, recently observed her first roza in the holy month of Ramadan, which made Aaliya happy. She says that she has no problem with whichever religion her daughter chooses to follow.

Claimed of being ousted from the house

A few weeks back, Aaliya had alleged that she was forced out of Nawazuddin's Andheri bungalow.

However, sources close to the actor claimed that the house belonged to Nawaz's mother and he had no right to stop anyone from entering the property.

Struggling to find a rental apartment

At present, Aaliya is staying in a rented apartment that she has been unable to vacate due to the ongoing dispute. She has been struggling to find another place to stay since many societies are refusing to rent property to her.

Aaliya also mentioned that their current home is also rented, and they cannot ask the tenant to leave abruptly.

From children's education to reverting her name

The divorce proceedings have also affected the children's education, as they have been missing school due to a lack of funds. However, Aaliya has enrolled them in various classes to keep them up-to-date with the latest education.

She also revealed that after the divorce, she plans to revert to her original name, Anjana Kishore Pandey.

Although the ongoing legal battle has been a difficult time for the family, Aaliya is hopeful that all troubles will end soon, and that they can live in peace in their small home.