Bombay HC Directs Maharashtra Govt To Form Disabilities Rights Advisory Board By September End

Bombay High Court | File pic

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the Maharashtra government to constitute and make functional the state advisory board, constituted to frame policies under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, by September end.

The court has directed the state to file an affidavit on the formation of the state advisory board and also steps taken by the state to make it functional by September 26.

“You (State) have to constitute the board by that time. And make it functional. After formation, it should be provided with office, staff and all paraphernalia,” a bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Amit Borkar said.

The HC had taken a suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the issue after it received an email from wheelchair-bound Karan Shah, 25, highlighting the inaccessibility of footpaths, by people similarly placed as him, due to closely placed bollards.

On Friday, advocate Jamshed Mistry who was appointed as amicus curiae (friend of court) informed told the bench that some of the footpaths still are not accessible. Whenever he informs the BMC, they reply that they will look into it. He suggested if the BMC can provide some contact number where complaints can be registered.

Thr bench asked Mistry to wait till the next date by when the committee is to be made functional. “If it is formed the your concern is addressed. Remind us on the next date,” the judges said while keeping the matter for hearing on September 26.

The HC, on August 16, rapped the state government for failing to make the state advisory board functional. It was irked after being informed that the committee concerned had shortlisted the names for non-official members of the committee last October. The court had emphasised that this (constitution of the board) was not only the court order but also the mandate of the legislature.