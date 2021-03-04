Bollywood I-T raids: Agency finds discrepancy of Rs 300 crore, Rs 5 crore cash receipts, puts 7 bank lockers under restraint

Evidence of cash receipts by the leading actress amounting to Rs 5 crore has been recovered, it added.

Apart from this, the statement also said that non-genuine or bogus expenditure to related concerns by the leading producers/director having tax implication of about Rs 20 crore has been detected by the I-T department.

During the search, seven bank lockers were found and have now been placed under restraint.

"Similar findings have been made in the case of the leading actress also," it said, adding that the search is continuing in all the premises.