Body of a Covid-19 +ve goes missing from hospital morgue

Mumbai: Body of a man who was murdered and later tested positive for Covid-19 is found missing from Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar. On Sunday, a team from Deonar Police went to the hospital for post mortem, however, they could not find the body in the morgue.

According to the police, the 23-year-old man, a resident of New Bhim Nagar in Govandi was allegedly murdered on June 3. Following the incident, the Deonar police arrested five persons on the charge of murder and rioting. The body of the victim was then sent to Rajawadi hospital for Covid-19 test and post mortem. Later the hospital informed the police that disease was tested positive for the pandemic.

"We have informed the Tilak Nagar police since the hospital comes under their jurisdiction and Tilak Nagar police are conducting further enquiry," said an official from Deonar police.

Police are now checking records of all the dead bodies who have been handed over to families or cremated after June 4, said an official.