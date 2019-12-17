Body found stashed in gunny bag in Navi Mumbai; Boy identified, had gone missing on Sunday night

Mumbai: A day after the body of a young boy was found stashed in a gunny bag along the Uran-Palspe road near Kundavahal on NH-4 B highway, police identified him as Suraj alias Monu Upendra Sahi (7). Panvel City Police have registered a case of murder and causing disappearance of evidence against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Moreover, the medical report reveals that the cause of death was strangulation and a head injury.

According to police, Sahi's body was discovered by a police Patil at Kundavahal, around 11am on Monday, while he was reported missing by his parents at Panvel City police station a night before. Police said, Sahi was playing outside the verandah, when he was kidnapped and did not return home. Sahi's body was found stuffed into a plastic gunny bag and thrown off the highway near Uran-Palspe Road. He was immediately rushed the boy to the Panvel rural hospital, where he was declared dead before arrival.

Police had no clue of the boy's identity, after which they scanned through the recent kidnapping cases registered, leading them to Sahi's identity. Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai said, "The post-mortem report states that the cause of death strangulation with attempted throttling with a head injury. A case of murder and causing disappearance of evidence. We are investigating the matter from all angles and statements of the parents are being recorded to ascertain who could have caused harm to the kid."

A police source said, there were bruises on the boy’s limbs. The boy’s face was swollen and police are trying to ascertain if any previous enmity between families could have resulted in Sahi's murder.