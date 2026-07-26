BNCMC Faces Administrative Crisis As 954 Posts Lie Vacant, Promotions Stalled Since 1996 | Pixabay

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) is grappling with an acute administrative crisis as hundreds of sanctioned posts remain vacant and the promotion process has remained virtually frozen since 1996. The shortage of officers and staff has forced the civic administration to operate several crucial departments under officials holding additional charge, affecting administrative efficiency and decision-making.

According to data from the Establishment Department, only a handful of top posts including the Municipal Commissioner Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Town Planner, Chief Auditor, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer, City Engineer and Medical Officer are occupied by regular officers. Most other departments, including several headed by Assistant Commissioners and departmental heads, are functioning under officials assigned additional responsibilities.

Under government norms, Class I posts are expected to maintain a balanced ratio between officers deputed by the state government and those promoted from municipal service. However, BNCMC has not carried out regular departmental promotions since 1996, leaving many employees working in higher positions only as officiating or in-charge officers for years.

Sources said that, in some cases, employees lacking the required administrative experience have been entrusted with key and sensitive responsibilities due to internal administrative and external influences. This has adversely affected the quality of decision-making and slowed down the functioning of several departments.

Read Also Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Two Women For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok

As per the Service and Recruitment Classification approved by the Maharashtra government on December 14, 2022, BNCMC has 4,189 sanctioned posts. Of these, 3,235 posts are currently filled, while 954 remain vacant, placing enormous pressure on the existing workforce.

Category-wise data shows that:

Class I: 34 sanctioned posts, 21 filled and 13 vacant.

Class II: 60 sanctioned posts, only 10 filled and 50 vacant.

Class III: 1,077 sanctioned posts, 456 filled and 621 vacant.

Class IV: 3,018 sanctioned posts, 2,786 filled and 232 vacant.

The large number of vacancies has significantly increased the workload on existing employees, many of whom are handling responsibilities beyond their designated posts.

The situation in the clerical cadre has become particularly alarming. BNCMC requires 45 Senior Clerks, but currently only one remains in service, who is due to retiret in August. Officials fear that the administrative functioning of the corporation could face further disruption if the vacancy position is not addressed urgently.

Similarly, against 433 sanctioned Junior Clerk posts, only 254 employees are in service, leaving 179 vacancies.

Officials said promotions to the post of Senior Clerk require a graduate qualification. However, many eligible employees do not meet the prescribed educational criteria, resulting in a prolonged delay in promotions.

To resolve the issue, the civic administration has submitted a proposal to the state government seeking amendments to the approved Service and Recruitment Classification Rules. Officials expect that once the revised rules receive approval, the long-pending promotion process can be revived.

A significant number of municipal employees have been discharging higher-level responsibilities for years without receiving the salary or benefits attached to those positions. Despite handling additional charge, they continue to draw pay corresponding to their original posts.

Employees say the prolonged mismatch between responsibilities and remuneration has led to growing dissatisfaction, increased workload and mental stress across departments.

The manpower shortage is not confined to administrative departments alone. A large number of sanitation workers have been assigned office duties at the BNCMC headquarters and all five ward offices.

According to officials, more than 500 sanitation workers are currently performing clerical and administrative assignments instead of field sanitation work. Civic sources allege that many of these postings have continued for years under political patronage.

The diversion of sanitation staff has directly affected the city's cleanliness, leaving fewer workers available for field operations and increasing pressure on the remaining workforce.

Amid mounting concerns over staff shortages, BNCMC has finally initiated a fresh recruitment process after a long gap.

Deputy Commissioner (General Administration) Sapna Vasava said the civic body has begun the process of recruiting 182 Class III and Class IV employees. The recruitment will be conducted through Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which will oversee the online examination and the entire selection process.

The recruitment drive includes appointments for 50 Firemen, 11 Class IV employees, and 121 other technical and administrative posts, including Junior Engineers, Valvemen, Electrical staff, Clerks and personnel for various municipal departments.

The recruitment process is expected to take three to four months to complete.

According to Vasava the entire recruitment exercise is expected to cost approximately ₹4.13 crore. The proposal was placed before the BNCMC General Body, which granted approval subject to certain conditions.

Officials believe the fresh appointments will provide much-needed relief to the civic administration, which has been struggling with staff shortages for years.

However, employees argue that recruitment alone will not solve the corporation's administrative crisis. They insist that the government must also expedite the long-pending promotion process, which has remained stalled for nearly 30 years, to strengthen the municipal administration and ensure efficient public service delivery.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/