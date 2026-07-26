Mumbai's Biggest Free Plant Giveaway Returns! Ghatkopar To Distribute 25,000 Plants; Here's How You Can Get Yours |

If you've been planning to add more greenery to your home or society, here's an initiative you won't want to miss. Ghatkopar's popular 25,000 Plants Giveaway is back for another year, inviting Mumbaikars to take home free indoor and outdoor plants while promoting a greener and more sustainable city.

The annual initiative is being organised by Corporator Rakhee Jadhav and has become one of Mumbai's most anticipated community plantation drives. Apart from collecting free plants, visitors can also explore a vibrant exhibition featuring a wide variety of indoor and outdoor plants, making it an enjoyable outing for gardening enthusiasts and families alike.

Adding to the attraction, the venue also hosts an exhibition of colourful birds along with plant-themed artworks, creating a unique nature-inspired experience beyond just the giveaway. The event aims to encourage people of all ages to adopt greener lifestyles and bring more greenery into their homes and neighbourhoods.

Unlike many public initiatives, registration is strictly offline. Those interested must visit the venue in person to complete the registration process, as no online registrations are being accepted.

Registration is open from July 20 to July 28, between 10:00 AM and 10:00 PM. Under the initiative, each Aadhaar card holder is eligible to receive one indoor and one outdoor plant. Housing societies can register to receive up to six plants, encouraging community-level plantation drives across the city.

The free plant distribution will take place on July 29 and July 30, allowing registered participants to collect their plants. The event is being held at Om Gayatri Flat, Arun Kumar Vaidya Maidan, Ramanarayan Narkar Marg, Opposite General Pant Nagar, Ghatkopar East, Mumbai.