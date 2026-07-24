Mumbai This Weekend: From Live Concerts To Ashadhi Ekadashi Events, 5 Exciting Plans To Add To Your List |

Looking for plans this weekend? Mumbai has something for everyone—from soulful devotional music and creative workshops to marathon challenges and indie concerts. Whether you're in the mood to sing your heart out, learn a new skill or enjoy live performances, here are five events worth adding to your weekend itinerary.

1. Jam2Gather Bhajan Jamming

Join over 1,000 devotees for one of Mumbai's biggest community bhajan singalongs at Jam2Gather Bhajan Jamming. Unlike a traditional concert, this immersive experience invites everyone to sing together, creating an uplifting atmosphere filled with devotion, music and positive energy.

When: July 25, 6:30 PM

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla

2. Punch Needle Workshop

Get creative at this beginner-friendly Punch Needle Workshop, where participants will learn to craft their own handmade coaster from scratch. From selecting yarn colours and designs to stitching the final piece, experts will guide you through every step, making it a perfect weekend activity for DIY lovers.

When: July 25, 11:00 AM

Where: Doolally Taproom, Andheri

3. Mumbai Half Marathon

Fitness enthusiasts can lace up for one of the city's premier running events this weekend. Whether you're aiming for a personal best or simply looking to enjoy an energetic morning with fellow runners, the Mumbai Half Marathon promises an exciting challenge amidst scenic surroundings.

When: July 26

Where: Godrej Mangroves Area

4. Mahesh Kale Live

Celebrate the spirit of Ashadhi Ekadashi with an enchanting live performance by acclaimed classical vocalist Mahesh Kale. Known for his soulful renditions of devotional and classical music, the concert promises a spiritually uplifting evening. With most seats already booked, attendees are advised to secure their spots quickly.

When: July 26

Where: Shanmukhananda Hall, Sion

5. The Yellow Diary Live

Fans of indie music can look forward to an electrifying performance by The Yellow Diary, one of India's most loved alternative bands. Expect an evening packed with fan-favourite tracks, heartfelt lyrics and an unforgettable live music experience.

When: July 26

Where: Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Bandra-Kurla Complex