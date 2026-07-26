Mumbai Gets Its First LEGO Store In Ghatkopar; Find Rare Collectibles & Meet Guinness World Record Holder |

Mumbai's LEGO lovers finally have a reason to celebrate as the city welcomes its first dedicated LEGO Store at R City Mall, Ghatkopar. The grand launch promises an exciting experience for children, collectors and brick-building enthusiasts, bringing together exclusive LEGO sets, limited-edition collectibles and interactive attractions under one roof.

To mark the opening, visitors can enjoy Flat 10% off on all products for two days, July 25 and 26. One of the biggest highlights of the launch is the opportunity to meet Ritam Bhatnagar, the Guinness World Record holder who created the World's Largest LEGO Cube Mosaic. The new store will also feature exclusive LEGO collections, rare collectibles and unique finds that are not easily available elsewhere in Mumbai, making it a must-visit destination for fans of all ages.

Official Instagram handle of Lego India wrote, "A new home for play. A new world record. The first-ever LEGO Store in Mumbai is now open! The LEGO fans and Master Builder ‘Ritam Bhatnagar’ helped build and secure the Guinness World Records™ title for the Largest LEGO Mosaic (Multiple Panels). Thank you, Mumbai, for making history with us. This is just the beginning."

The store is located on the Ground Floor of R City Mall, Ghatkopar, and is expected to become a new hotspot for families, hobbyists and collectors looking to explore the colourful world of LEGO.