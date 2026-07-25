NEET Paper Leak Protest Gets Viral Appearances: Dolly Chaiwala, Dulhan, Power Rangers-Themed Protesters Grab Attention |

The nationwide NEET paper leak protests continue to gather momentum, but beyond the slogans and marches, the demonstrations have also become a showcase of Gen Z's creativity. As thousands of students continue to demand accountability and transparency, many protesters are finding unconventional ways to capture public attention and amplify their message through social media.

Over the past few days, several videos from protest sites, particularly Delhi's Jantar Mantar, have gone viral, featuring participants dressed in eye-catching costumes and themed outfits. The unique appearances have not only drawn crowds on the ground but have also generated millions of views across social media platforms.

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One of the latest viral moments features a young woman arriving at the protest dressed as a bride. Clad in full bridal attire, complete with traditional accessories, she walked among fellow demonstrators while raising slogans in support of the movement. Her unexpected appearance quickly became one of the most talked-about visuals.

In another widely shared video, a group of protesters turned heads after dressing up as the iconic Power Rangers. Sporting the colourful superhero costumes, the participants marched alongside students and actively joined the demonstrations.

The movement has also attracted familiar internet personalities. In another viral clip, internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala was seen participating in the demonstrations and extending his support to students. His appearance drew significant attention from onlookers and social media users alike, further boosting online conversations around the protests.

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These creative demonstrations reflect how Gen Z is blending internet culture with activism, using humour, pop culture references and viral moments to keep public attention focused on the issue while maintaining the movement's visibility online.

Adding to the evolving culture around the demonstrations is the recently viral "Protest Date" trend. Social media has been flooded with reels of youngsters inviting strangers to join them at protests as their "protest partner," with the now-famous line, "Protest date pe chaloge dande khane?" The light-hearted trend has become another example of how young protesters are building community, friendships and solidarity while continuing to raise their voices for accountability.