'No Culprit Will Be Spared': Dy CM Eknath Shinde Reacts After NEET Protest Ends, Says PM Modi Enforced Stringent Measures Against Paper Leak Offenders

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday reacted to the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP)-led protest, stating that the agitation had come to an end after the student-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar, spearheaded by Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk, was called off on Saturday following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Reacting to the development, Shinde told reporters, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the matter very seriously."

Shinde backs Centre's response

Shinde further said the Central government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has introduced a stringent law against paper leaks, with a 10-year prison sentence, a fine of upto 10 crore, and fast-track trial proceedings against those found guilty in such paper leak cases. He said the law was introduced to safeguard students' futures.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reacts to CJP protest and says, "The protest has now come to an end. The demonstration at Jantar Mantar was led by the students, under the leadership of Abhijeet Dipke and Sonam Wangchuk. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the… pic.twitter.com/fm3RxkxjcD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2026

"The Prime Minister explicitly stated that no culprit will be spared. A CBI probe is currently underway, and the bill will be passed into law. Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took moral responsibility and tendered his resignation," Shinde added.

Opposition targeted

Targeting the Opposition, Shinde said that with the protest now over, the focus had shifted to claiming credit. "What is happening here is merely a race to steal credit. Wangchuk's wife herself stated that this is nothing but Congress's drama, a political gimmick," he alleged.

Dipke ends agitation

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Dipke, 30, called off the CJP's 37-day-long agitation over the alleged NEET paper leak following Pradhan's resignation.

Taking to X, Dipke said he was finally able to sleep peacefully after weeks of fighting for justice. Reflecting on the movement, he wrote, "I could go to sleep and wake up in my bedroom without thinking about what to do next or what would happen by the evening."

CJP Founder @abhijeet_dipke releases a video thanking everyone who made the huge victory of the youth possible.



He also thanks all critics for helping him improve, and eventually deliver on the promise of the Cockroach Janta Party’s first campaign. #ANewDay pic.twitter.com/1JQNozymLo — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 26, 2026

With the government agreeing to the protesters demands, the Cockroach Janata Party has officially withdrew its agitation on Saturday.

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