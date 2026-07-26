'I Could Finally Sleep': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Shares First Message After Protest Ends

New Delhi: A day after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its 37-day agitation following the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, founder Abhijeet Dipke shared an emotional message reflecting on the movement that captured national attention.

Posting a video on X, the 30-year-old activist said he was finally able to sleep peacefully after weeks of uncertainty and relentless campaigning.

'There Is No Panic Anymore'

Looking back at the weeks-long protest, Dipke admitted that the movement had been mentally and physically exhausting.

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"I could go to sleep and wake up in my bedroom without thinking about what to do next or what will happen till evening."

Describing the past 37 days as "really, really difficult," he added that for the first time in weeks, there was "no panic."

'This Is Just The Beginning'

Although the protest has concluded, Dipke insisted that the movement itself is far from over.

"The Cockroach Janata Party has a long way to go," he said, telling supporters that the recent developments marked only the beginning of a larger journey.

The CJP announced the withdrawal of its protest after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and the government accepted several of the students' demands, including assurances that no action would be taken against protesters.

Thanking Supporters And Critics

Dipke expressed gratitude to the thousands of students and supporters who remained at Delhi's Jantar Mantar throughout the 37-day protest.

He apologised for being unable to thank everyone personally at the protest site, revealing that he had been suffering from typhoid and was running a fever.

"All the people who were waiting at Jantar Mantar for 37 days, I want to thank each and every one of you. I really, really appreciate what you did for this country," he said.

He also acknowledged those who criticised the movement, saying constructive criticism helped strengthen the campaign and improve its direction.

How The CJP Movement Grew

Dipke founded the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) in May as a satirical response to a remark by the Chief Justice of India. What began as an online campaign soon evolved into a nationwide youth movement, with thousands of supporters who referred to themselves as "cockroaches" joining demonstrations at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

The protests centred on alleged NEET paper leaks, examination irregularities and demands for accountability from the government. Students also held Dharmendra Pradhan politically responsible for the controversy and sought his resignation.

A New Chapter Begins

While the 37-day protest has ended, Dipke made it clear that the CJP's political and social journey is only beginning. His message struck a reflective tone, celebrating the movement's achievements while urging supporters to remain engaged as the organisation charts its next course.