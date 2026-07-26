'Aapka Patience Dekh Ke Mazaa Aagaya': CJP Protesters Apologise To Viral TV Journo Whom They Mocked During His LIVE Reporting

What began with chants of "Godi media" and "loser" ended on a heartwarming note. Days after mocking Zee News reporter Kapil Raut during his live coverage of the CJP protests, several students apologised to him. | X

Days after becoming the face of one of the internet's most talked-about protest moments, Zee News ground reporter Kapil Raut has received apologies from several of the very students who heckled him during his live reporting from the Cockroach Janta Party protests.

Raut had gone viral after videos showed protesters interrupting his live broadcast during the CJP protest at Shivaji Park Dadar with chants of "Godi media" and "loser", while accusing mainstream television channels of biased coverage. The clips, widely shared across social media, sparked intense debate over whether ground reporters should be held accountable for the editorial positions of their news organisations.

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However, the story has since taken an unexpected turn.

From Viral Heckling To A Heartfelt Apology

Speaking during a live television broadcast, Raut revealed that many of the students who had mocked him later apologised some meeting him in person while others sent him messages expressing regret over their behaviour.

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'They Were Angry At The Media': Reporter Accepts Apology

The journalist said he accepted the apologies wholeheartedly, explaining that the students were not targeting him personally but were expressing their frustration with mainstream media coverage.

"They were angry at the media and were voicing their cause," Raut said, adding that he holds no resentment towards the protesters.

He also shared the emotional impact the viral incident had on his family, revealing that his daughter had been deeply upset after watching him become the target of online ridicule. According to Raut, the wave of apologies has since lifted her spirits.

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Ground Reporters Shouldn't Bear The Brunt, Say Netizens

The development has been widely praised online, with many social media users describing it as a rare example of accountability. Several users noted that while emotions often run high during protests, acknowledging mistakes and apologising deserves appreciation.

The incident unfolded amid student demonstrations over issues including alleged exam paper leaks and broader political developments, where chants of "Godi media" became a common slogan directed at television channels perceived to be supportive of the government. Ground reporters from multiple networks faced hostile crowds during the protests.

A Happy Ending To A Viral Protest Moment

For many online, the episode has ended on a positive note. What began as a viral moment of confrontation concluded with reconciliation, as the protesters acknowledged their actions and the journalist responded with empathy rather than anger.

In a social media landscape often driven by outrage, the exchange has been hailed as a reminder that disagreements can still end with understanding and perhaps, a happy ending.