Abhijeet Dipke Argues With TV Reporter Over Inqlab Zindabad Slogan; Slams Media For 'Smearing' CJP Protest - VIDEO

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New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged question paper leaks and irregularities in the education system, entered its 20th day on Friday.

A clip shared by Cocakroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has gone viral on social media. The video shows his heated argument with a female ABP News reporter.

In the clip, Dipke was asked about various slogans raised during the protest. To this, he counter-questioned her, "Konse nare" ("Which slogans?"), to which she said he might be aware. Dipke then again asked her which slogans she was talking about, to which she responded, "Inquilab Zindabad(Long Live the Revolution)." This turned Dipke hyper, prompting reactions from his supporters.

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"The media that ignored Jantar Mantar protest all this time has finally arrived. Their first job? Smear the protest with baseless propaganda. Just look at this ABP News reporter," the caption of his post read. The video has garnered 172.1K views in just a few hours of posting.

Earlier in the day, Wangchuk said he would continue his indefinite hunger strike till July 20 so that he could lead the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed march to Parliament, adding that if the mobilisation failed, he would "come back as a ghost," India Today reported.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera visited the protest site and met Sonam Wangchuk and expressed concern over his health while extending support to his demand for accountability and transparency in examinations.