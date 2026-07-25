Chants, Tricolour And Dance Mark Celebrations At Jantar Mantar After Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | X

Jubilant scenes unfolded at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET paper leak row. Protesters erupted in celebration, waving the tricolour, dancing on stage and raising chants of "Vande Mataram", calling the resignation a major victory for their ongoing movement.

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading the protest, hugged each other as patriotic songs, including Chak De! India, played at the venue. Many participants also held portraits and posters of Dr B R Ambedkar, saying the minister's resignation showed that sustained public protests could force political accountability.

Historic Visuals of Jantar Mantar



The Beginning of the End of Modi pic.twitter.com/Bfvxymoq79 — Dr Ranjan (@DocRGM_) July 25, 2026

Protesters Call It a Victory, But Say Fight Is Far From Over

Addressing the gathering, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the resignation reflected the power of democratic protests. He told supporters that those who believed the government would never accept responsibility had been proved wrong.

"They used to say that this government does not see resignations. We say the world bends if there is someone who can make it bend," Dipke said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

However, he made it clear that the agitation would continue despite Pradhan stepping down. Dipke demanded ₹1 crore as compensation for the families of students who died by suicide in connection with the examination controversy. He also sought action against police personnel over their conduct during the protests held on July 20.

Resignation Sparks Fresh Political Message

Dipke also referred to remarks made by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, saying the term "cockroaches", which had been used during the controversy, had unintentionally strengthened the movement, PTI reports.

"If you had not called us 'cockroaches', I would not have returned to India. If you had not called us 'cockroaches', the youth of the country would not have come out on the streets. If you had not called us 'cockroaches', Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation would not have happened," he said.

The remarks were met with loud applause as celebrations continued under heightened security arrangements at the protest site.

Pradhan resigned from the Union Cabinet earlier on Saturday, saying the NEET paper leak was never a matter of "individual prestige" for him and that he had accepted responsibility for the issue from "day one". He also cautioned people against allowing anti-national forces to exploit the situation.

The celebrations at Jantar Mantar reflected the mood among protesters, who viewed the resignation as an important political and moral victory. At the same time, the organisers signalled that the movement would continue until they believe all their demands, including justice for affected students and accountability from authorities, are addressed.