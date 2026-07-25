LDA Demolishes Illegal Four-Storey Aliganj Building Where Coaching Centre Fire Killed 15 People In Lucknow | X @ANI

Lucknow: Thirty two days after a devastating fire claimed 15 lives at an animation coaching centre in Aliganj, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Saturday began demolishing the illegally constructed four storey building where the tragedy occurred.

Operation Details and Security Arrangements

The demolition drive started around 7.30 am with a team of 45 LDA officials and employees arriving at the site with three bulldozers and a hydraulic machine. The area was sealed off before the operation, with barricades placed on adjoining roads to stop traffic. More than 100 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order and ensure the demolition was carried out without disruption.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) carries out demolition of the fire-ravaged building in Lucknow's Aliganj.



The bulldozer arrived just after the 15-day demolition deadline expired. The demolition process began after verifying the extent of demolition… pic.twitter.com/gLIwQd2Cqu — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2026

The building had come under scrutiny after a massive fire broke out on June 22 on its second floor, where an animation coaching centre was operating. Fifteen people were charred to death in the blaze, making it one of Lucknow's deadliest fire accidents in recent years.

Survivors' Narrow Escapes From Inferno

During the incident, five people managed to escape by climbing down through pipes and electric wires attached to the building. Another young man jumped from the second floor to save himself and suffered serious injuries.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the structure, which had been approved only for residential use, was being used commercially in violation of building regulations. Officials also found that the construction itself did not conform to sanctioned plans and had multiple structural violations.

LDA Notice and Demolition Order

Following the probe, the LDA issued a notice to the building owner seeking an explanation. On July 10, the authority passed a demolition order and directed the owner to remove the illegal structure within 15 days. After the deadline expired without compliance, the LDA initiated the demolition on Saturday using heavy machinery.

Officials said the action was taken to enforce building regulations and send a strong message against illegal constructions that endanger public safety. The fire tragedy had triggered widespread outrage and raised serious questions over the enforcement of building and fire safety norms in the state capital.

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