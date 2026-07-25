Navi Mumbai Hospital Implants Leadless Dual-Chamber Pacemaker In 64-Year-Old With Heart Block, Avoiding Bleeding Risks

Navj Mumbai Hospital Implants Leadless Dual-Chamber Pacemaker In 64-Year-Old With Heart Block, Avoiding Bleeding Risks |

Navi Mumbai: A 64-year-old man who developed a life-threatening heart rhythm disorder days after undergoing emergency angioplasty for a major heart attack was successfully treated with a leadless dual-chamber pacemaker at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, allowing doctors to continue his life-saving blood-thinning medication without interruption.

Heart Attack and Post-Procedure Complications

Mr. Bhanu Shankar Pandey had suffered a major heart attack and underwent emergency coronary angioplasty with stent implantation at another hospital. Following the procedure, he was placed on dual antiplatelet therapy to prevent blood clots from forming inside the newly implanted stent. However, within days, he developed severe giddiness and recurrent fainting spells. Medical evaluation revealed Complete Heart Block, a condition in which the heart's electrical system fails, causing his heart rate to fall to just 30 beats per minute and making an urgent permanent pacemaker implantation necessary.

The case posed a significant challenge for doctors. Conventional pacemaker implantation involves creating a surgical pocket below the collarbone and inserting leads into the heart, a procedure that carries a higher risk of bleeding if blood-thinning medications are continued. At the same time, stopping these medications so soon after angioplasty could have led to acute stent thrombosis, another heart attack or even death.

High-Risk Dilemma for Treating Doctors

Seeking a second opinion, the patient approached Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, where the cardiology team recommended a leadless dual-chamber pacemaker. The advanced device is implanted directly inside the heart through a small puncture in the leg vein, eliminating the need for a chest incision, surgical pocket or pacing leads.

Dr. Sanjeevkumar Kalkekar, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai, said, "This was a classic high-risk situation where both available options carried serious consequences. Leadless pacemaker technology allowed us to safely implant the device without interrupting dual antiplatelet therapy. It helped us avoid the bleeding risks associated with conventional pacemaker surgery while protecting the patient from potentially fatal stent thrombosis."

Doctor Explains Life-Saving Decision

Doctors implanted two miniature wireless pacemakers—one in the right atrium and the other in the right ventricle—to restore the heart's normal electrical coordination. The procedure was completed in under an hour. The patient was able to walk the following day and was discharged without any chest scar or surgical wound.

According to the hospital, leadless pacemakers are particularly beneficial for patients who cannot safely discontinue blood-thinning medication, those at high risk of infection, patients requiring long-term pacing, individuals with difficult venous access, and those who wish to avoid visible chest scars or pacemaker bulges.

Doctors said the technology marks a significant advancement in cardiac rhythm management by reducing complications associated with conventional pacemakers while enabling quicker recovery, improved patient comfort and favourable long-term outcomes for carefully selected patients.

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