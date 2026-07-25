FDA Crackdown On Toxic Beauty Creams With High Mercury And Lead; Dermatologists Warn Of Kidney And Nerve Damage

FDA Crackdown On Toxic Beauty Creams With High Mercury And Lead | AI

Mumbai: Over the last month, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its crackdown on unsafe cosmetic products after laboratory tests revealed that several beauty creams sold across the state contained dangerously high levels of mercury and lead, prompting the recall of more than 15 products.

Dermatologists Call It a Public Health Crisis

As the regulator moves to remove these creams from the market, dermatologists have warned that prolonged use of such products can lead to skin damage, kidney disease, neurological disorders and reproductive complications, calling it a serious public health concern rather than merely a cosmetic issue.

In Nanded alone, beauty creams imported from Pakistan worth Rs 39 lakh were seized as the trader lacked documents for import and sell.

Health Risks From Skin Thinning to Memory Problems

Dermatologists have warned that prolonged use of these creams can cause skin thinning, persistent rashes, kidney damage, neurological disorders, memory problems and reproductive complications.

In its latest public alert, the FDA declared products including Goree Beauty Cream, Face Fresh Gold (Beauty Cream + Beauty Serum), Golden Star Beauty Cream, Parley Beauty Cream manufactured by Khyber Chemical (Pvt.) Ltd., Pakistan, Malika Premium Beauty Cream and Kass Cosmetics, Pakistan among others as "Not of Standard Quality" (NSQ) after Government Analyst reports confirmed excessive mercury and lead levels. The regulator has directed retailers, wholesalers, distributors and e-commerce platforms to immediately stop selling these products and initiate a market recall.

Toxic Metals Accumulate in Body Over Time

Dr. Ajay Dodeja, Junior Consultant, Department of Dermatology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, warned that prolonged use of beauty creams containing excessive mercury or lead can have serious health consequences. He said repeated application allows these toxic metals to accumulate in the body, initially causing skin irritation, thinning of the skin and increased sensitivity.

Over time, they can damage vital organs, particularly the kidneys and nervous system. Mercury absorbed through the skin may also lead to neurological disorders, tremors, memory and concentration problems, and reproductive or developmental complications.

Early warning signs include persistent rashes, redness, burning sensation, skin discoloration, headaches, fatigue and numbness, which are often mistaken for minor skin problems. Dr. Dodeja said pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, children and people with kidney or neurological disorders are especially vulnerable. He advised consumers to purchase cosmetics only from authorised sellers and discontinue use immediately if adverse skin reactions occur.

The FDA has appealed to the public to remain vigilant and report the sale of unsafe cosmetic products, reiterating that only properly labelled cosmetics from authorised manufacturers should be purchased to safeguard public health.

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