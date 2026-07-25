Empty Freight Train Develops Snag Near Neral After Wagon Detaches; Restored And Sent Within 34 Minutes | AI

Mumbai: An empty freight train travelling from Pune to Vasai developed a technical snag near Neral on the Karjat section on Saturday afternoon after one of its BCN HL wagons became uncoupled from the rake. Railway staff quickly responded, restored the wagon and resumed the train's journey within 34 minutes.

Details of the Technical Snag

The incident occurred at around 3.40 pm when an empty BCN HL wagon got detached from the freight train near Neral. The train was immediately stopped, and railway maintenance teams reached the spot to assess the situation and begin restoration work.

Railway officials successfully recoupled the detached wagon at 4.14 pm after carrying out the necessary technical checks. The freight train then resumed its journey towards Vasai.

Officials said the incident was caused by a technical fault and was resolved safely. The prompt restoration helped prevent any major operational impact on the busy Karjat section, ensuring normal rail movement was maintained after the repairs were completed.

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