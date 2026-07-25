Bombay HC Restores Bandra Gymkhana President Dr Cheryl Misquitta; Catholic Community Welcomes Verdict, Urges End To Infighting |

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court's decision to reinstate Bandra Gymkhana president Dr Cheryl Misquitta has been welcomed by members of Mumbai's Catholic community, who have urged the warring factions within the institution to end the prolonged dispute and restore normalcy.

Alexander D'Souza's Strong Critique

Advocate Alexander D'Souza, president of the United Christian Front and former Christian Samaj Pramukh (Mumbai), described the judgment as the delivery of justice. He alleged that the Gymkhana's image had been damaged by an "unholy smear campaign" during the elections and said that the public airing of internal disputes had tarnished the reputation of both the institution and the Catholic community.

D'Souza further alleged that the removal of a democratically elected president through what he termed "dubious means" was unacceptable and had sparked widespread concern among community leaders.

Angelo Fernandes' Plea for Peace

Echoing similar sentiments, Angelo Fernandes, founder-president of community group Mumbai Meri Jaan, appealed to the trustees of Bandra Gymkhana to take corrective steps to end the infighting.

"I humbly request the Trustees of the Bandra Gymkhana to bring peace within the Gymkhana and the Catholic community. Please do not make our community and the Bandra Gymkhana the talk of the town further," Fernandes said.

Background of No-Confidence Vote and Legal Challenge

Even as the High Court restored Dr Misquitta to office, the Gymkhana has announced that it will convene a fresh Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) in the coming weeks to consider a proposal for her removal.

In a notice to members, the managing committee said that an EGM held on March 22, 2026 had passed a vote of no confidence against Dr Misquitta, with about 352 members supporting the resolution and none opposing it. The decision was challenged before the City Civil Court at Dindoshi, which declined interim relief, prompting Dr Misquitta to approach the Bombay High Court.

During the High Court proceedings, the court observed that the agenda of the March EGM had not explicitly stated that the purpose of the meeting was to remove the sitting president. It suggested that the managing committee convene a fresh EGM with a clearly worded agenda specifically proposing the president's removal.

The managing committee accepted the suggestion at its meeting on July 22 and informed the High Court accordingly. General Secretary Theresa Aguiar said a fresh EGM with a single-point agenda would be held within the next few weeks. Until its outcome, Dr Misquitta will continue as president.

Responding to the order, Dr Misquitta, who is serving her fifth term as president, said the past ten months had prevented her from discharging her responsibilities effectively. She expressed regret that considerable time and money had been spent on litigation instead of being utilised for the betterment of the Gymkhana and its members.

Your voice matters. If you have a community story, issue, or inspiring local experience to share, send it to community@fpj.co.in and be a part of the conversation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/