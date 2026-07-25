Mumbai: Central Railway Rejects Commuter's Claim Of TC Pushing Passenger Off Moving Train At Masjid Bunder

Central Railway said CCTV footage found no evidence that a ticket checker assaulted a passenger at Masjid Bunder station | File Photo

Mumbai, July 25, 2026: A complaint by a Mumbai suburban commuter alleging that a ticket checker kicked a ticketless passenger off a moving local train at Masjid Bunder station has been rejected by Central Railway after a preliminary inquiry.

Railway officials said the accused ticket checker denied the allegation, and CCTV footage examined by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) did not support the claim of assault.

Complaint Filed By Commuter

Regular commuter Sachin Kumar Maurya lodged a complaint with senior officials of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and Central Railway, alleging that the incident took place on July 25 at around 9.30 am on Platform No. 4 of Masjid Bunder station.

According to the complaint, a ticketless passenger who could not pay the penalty boarded a CST-bound slow local train, following which the ticket checker allegedly kicked him while the train was moving, causing him to fall onto the tracks.

Maurya further alleged that the railway employee made an insensitive remark after the incident. He claimed he immediately informed the Railway Helpline and requested preservation of CCTV footage, call records, and other electronic evidence.

The complaint also sought identification of the concerned ticket checker, a departmental inquiry, and criminal action if the allegations were established.

Railway Rejects Allegation

In its reply, Central Railway identified the concerned employee as Vikas Deep Kukreti, HTC, who denied the allegations. According to the railway, the suspected ticketless passenger noticed the ticket checker and jumped from the opposite side of the compartment onto the railway track on his own, after which the staff member also got down from the train. The complainant was contacted during the inquiry and reiterated his version of events.

Railway officials said CCTV footage available with RPF/Byculla was examined. While the footage shows the ticket checker entering the compartment, it does not capture any assault or use of physical force.

The report also noted that the staff member deboarded the train within four to five seconds, making it unlikely that he could have entered the coach, assaulted the passenger, and got off the train within such a short span.

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Based on the available footage, Central Railway said no substantial evidence supporting the allegation was found. The matter, however, remains significant as it raises concerns over passenger safety and the importance of investigating serious allegations through verifiable evidence.

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