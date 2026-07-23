Mumbai Local Trains Set For Major Safety Upgrade As Railways Develop Kavach 5.0 To Boost Capacity

Indian Railways is developing Kavach 5.0 to improve the safety and capacity of Mumbai's suburban railway network | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 22: Mumbai's suburban railway network is set for a major technological upgrade with the development of Kavach 5.0, a new version of India's indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system designed specifically for high-density suburban operations.

The system is expected to allow local trains to run at intervals of around two minutes instead of the current three minutes, while significantly improving operational safety by preventing signal violations, overspeeding and collisions.

Mumbai's suburban railway is among the busiest commuter networks in the world, carrying nearly 6.5 to 6.8 million passengers every day on the Central and Western Railway corridors. At present, the two railways together operate 3,254 AC and non-AC suburban services daily.

Railway officials said the existing signalling system is already operating close to its capacity, making any further increase in train frequency difficult without advanced train protection technology.

Kavach 5.0 Under Development

To address this, the Indian Railways has started developing Kavach 5.0, a dedicated version of the indigenous safety system for suburban networks. The new system is expected to reduce the safe distance, or headway, between two trains, enabling more services to run on the same tracks without compromising safety.

Once fully implemented, Mumbai's suburban network could eventually handle around 4,000 local train services every day, offering relief to millions of commuters who face overcrowded trains during peak hours.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had announced the development of Kavach 5.0 on April 11, 2025. The Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) is currently finalising the technical specifications.

Indian Railways is simultaneously rolling out Kavach 4.0 on major routes, including the 693-route km Mumbai-Delhi high-density corridor of Western Railway, before introducing the specialised suburban version.

Advanced Safety Features

Unlike the existing signalling arrangement, Kavach 5.0 will function as a cab-based signalling system, where signal information is displayed directly inside the driver's cabin.

This reduces dependence on conventional trackside signal posts and allows train drivers to receive real-time movement authority even during heavy rain, fog or poor visibility. During the transition phase, conventional signals will continue to remain as a backup.

The system is designed to automatically prevent Signal Passed At Danger (SPAD) incidents, control overspeeding and apply emergency brakes whenever necessary to avoid collisions.

By continuously monitoring train movement and speed, Kavach 5.0 adds an additional layer of protection while allowing trains to safely operate closer to each other.

Higher Capacity Planned

Currently, Mumbai's suburban network runs 1,840 services on Central Railway, including 120 AC locals, and 1,414 services on Western Railway, of which 145 are AC locals.

Railway officials believe the introduction of Kavach 5.0 will not only enhance safety but also create capacity for additional services without requiring major expansion of railway infrastructure.

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For Mumbai, where suburban rail remains the backbone of daily transport, the development of Kavach 5.0 marks an important step towards a safer, more efficient and higher-capacity local train network capable of meeting the city's growing commuter demand.

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