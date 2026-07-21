 Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Killed While Allegedly Trespassing On Central Railway Tracks; Badlapur Local Briefly Delayed
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Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Killed While Allegedly Trespassing On Central Railway Tracks; Badlapur Local Briefly Delayed

A woman died after allegedly trespassing on Central Railway tracks between Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar on Monday evening. The incident briefly delayed a Badlapur local for about five minutes before train services resumed after the track was cleared.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 01:22 AM IST
Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Killed While Allegedly Trespassing On Central Railway Tracks; Badlapur Local Briefly Delayed
Railway staff respond after a woman was allegedly run over while trespassing on Central Railway tracks between Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, July 20, 2026: A woman was killed after she was allegedly run over by a train while trespassing on the railway tracks between Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar stations on Central Railway on Monday evening. The incident briefly disrupted suburban train services as railway staff rushed to the spot.

Train Services Briefly Affected

According to railway officials, the 6.18 pm Badlapur local was detained for around five minutes, from 6.04 pm to 6.09 pm, between Vidyavihar and Ghatkopar while the incident was attended to. Train movement resumed after the track was cleared.

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Railways Urge Caution

Officials said the case was one of alleged trespassing, a major cause of fatalities on Mumbai's suburban railway network. The Railways have repeatedly urged commuters and pedestrians not to cross tracks illegally, warning that even a moment of negligence can prove fatal. The incident also caused a brief delay to services during the busy evening rush hour.

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