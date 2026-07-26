How The NEET Protest Battle Was Won: Inside CJP’s Negotiation Strategy That Forced Centre To Accept Key Demands | X - IANS

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned over the NEET paper leak, following which the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) called off its nationwide agitation after the Centre accepted several of its key demands during a third round of talks with Union ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh. Earlier in the day, CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka had indicated that a breakthrough was likely. Speaking ahead of the meeting, he said the party expected "written confirmation" on two demands that had already received in-principle approval. "We also need clarity over Dharmendra Pradhan.

Whether they will seek his resignation or not. We want an answer in 'Yes' or 'No' because there is not much scope for deliberation over this," he said. Soon afterwards, Pradhan posted his resignation letter on X, saying he was stepping down "in the larger interests of studentsand the country.

Following the announcement, an elated CJP founder-president Abhijit Dipke informed supporters at Jantar Mantar that one of the party's principal demands had been met. However, he said the agitation would continue until the Centre agreed to provide ₹1 crore compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the paper leak and took action against police personnel accused of assaulting CJP supporters since July 20.

VIDEO | Delhi: After talks between the CJP delegation and the government, during a joint press conference, Union Minister JP Nadda (@JPNadda) says, "Today was our third meeting with Saurabh Das and Ranka Ji. Once again, we had a lengthy discussion. They came today with a written… pic.twitter.com/B01GLFbGec — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 25, 2026

Later, Ranka and CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das met Nadda and Singh for the third round of negotiations at the Constitution Club of India. The breakthrough came after the meeting, with the two sides jointly addressing a packed press conference. Announcing the agreement, Das said, "Cockroach Janata Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines." Das said Pradhan's resignation fulfilled the party's first demand.

The Centre had also agreed to withdraw all FIRs registered against protesters, not only in Delhi but across BJP-ruled and BJP-allied states, and issue written confirmation of the withdrawals. Ranka said the written assurance had been one of the party's key preconditions for ending the agitation.

Delhi: BJP leader and Union Health Minister JP Nadda says, "The discussion took place in a very cordial atmosphere. We listened to their views very patiently. I also told them that it would be better if they submitted their points in writing. They wrote down all their points. I… pic.twitter.com/cvjeLs7ihg — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026

On the party's third demand, Ranka said the Centre had agreed to provide compensation to the families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide "under the applicable rules and regulations". The CJP later said the government had assured the "maximum possible compensation" permissible under existing norms. Addressing the media alongside the CJP leaders, Nadda said the government had accepted the three principal demands placed before it and was committed to resolving the issue through dialogue rather than prolonged confrontation.

He said written communication regarding the withdrawal of FIRs would be issued shortly, while the process for extending compensation to affected families would be worked out under the applicable rules. Nadda also announced that the government would examine the CJP's five-point charter on education reforms.

Read Also Cockroaches Get Rid Of Pradhan | VIDEO

The proposals include replacing the existing legal framework with a stronger Public Examinations Act centred on candidate rights and transparency, mandating parliamentary accountability for examination leaks and time-bound judicial inquiries, establishing an independent examinations ombudsman with suo motu powers, introducing a mandatory backup examination within 72 hours of any cancellation along with financial compensation for affected candidates, enforcing technology and tender audits for examinations, and providing automatic age-limit relaxations wherever recruitment or examination schedules are delayed. Both sides also agreed to meet again in about four weeks to review the implementation of the agreed measures and discuss broader reforms to India's public examination system. Das appealed to students and supporters across the country to end their demonstrations and return home peacefully.