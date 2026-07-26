Mumbai Airport Customs Arrests Two Women For Smuggling Hydroponic Weed From Bangkok | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Airport Customs officers have arrested two women for allegedly smuggling drugs sourced from Bangkok. The duo had concealed drugs in plastic packets beneath the inner lining of their trolley bags.

Passengers intercepted based on specific intelligence

According to the Customs sources, the officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), on the basis of specific intelligence, intercepted two Indian nationals, Iswarya Selvaraj (29) and Zuwairiya Rahman (29), both residents of Tamil Nadu who had arrived at CSMI Airport from Bangkok. Thereafter, the baggage carried by both the passengers was examined and during the detailed examination of the trolley bag carried by Selvaraj and Zuwairiya, two plastic packets each concealed beneath the inner lining of their trolley bags were recovered.

Upon opening the said packets, green-coloured dry leafy substance in fruiting and flowering top form, purported to be hydroponic weed (cannabis), was found concealed therein. The officers recovered and seized a total 1960 grams of hydroponic weed from the duo. Both Selvaraj and Zuwairiya were served with summons and their statements were recorded wherein they admitted that they were aware that smuggling of cannabis and other narcotic drugs into India attracts stringent punishment under the laws of India, but they had agreed to carry the contraband in lieu of monetary consideration.

"The preliminary investigation carried out so far, coupled with the statements of the accused persons, discloses the involvement of other persons who are yet to be identified and traced. The investigation is at a very preliminary stage and further investigation is required to identify, trace and apprehend the other persons involved in the offence, including the source, supplier, receiver and intended recipient of the contraband," said a Customs source.

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