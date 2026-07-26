Mumbai Cop Goes Viral After 'Good Girl Officer' Trend; Mumbai Constable's Blushing Reaction Wins The Internet - VIDEO

A simple interaction at Mumbai's Shivaji Park has turned Maharashtra Police constable Vinod Kalukhe into one of the internet's most talked-about faces. What began as a playful social media trend has now made the officer a viral sensation, with users affectionately calling him the internet's newest "pookie cop."

Creator's surprise leaves constable blushing

Content creator Nidhi Pawar recently approached Kalukhe while he was on duty and showed him an Instagram reel featuring himself. As soon as he realised he was watching his own viral video, the constable flashed a shy smile and blushed, a reaction that instantly won over viewers online.

The wholesome moment quickly spread across Instagram and X, with thousands praising the officer's humble and genuine response.

How Vinod Kalukhe went viral

Kalukhe's online popularity actually began days earlier during demonstrations in Mumbai linked to the nationwide protests demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Creator Shreya Chadda had recorded a light-hearted interaction with the constable using the unreleased Lana Del Rey audio featuring the line, "Everybody knows that I am a good girl, officer."

The clip struck a chord with social media users, who flooded the comments section with messages calling the policeman "pookie" and appreciating his calm, cheerful expression.

The 'good girl, officer' trend explained

Following the video's success, several content creators and protesters recreated similar clips with police personnel across protest sites. Using the same trending audio, they smiled at officers, lip-synced to the lyrics and jokingly referred to them as "pookie."

The trend rapidly became one of Instagram's biggest viral moments, generating millions of views and countless recreations.

While most videos remained light-hearted, they also reflected how Gen Z increasingly documents public events through memes, trending audio clips and short-form content.

Humour became part of the protest culture

The viral trend unfolded alongside the nationwide Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests, where students and supporters organised marches, speeches and sit-ins demanding accountability.

Alongside the political demonstrations, social media played a major role in shaping the movement's online identity. Protesters mixed activism with humour by creating memes, reels and relatable videos, making the protests widely accessible to younger audiences.

The demonstrations eventually concluded with Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, bringing days of nationwide protests to an end.

Internet can't get enough of the 'pookie cop'

Even after the protests ended, Vinod Kalukhe's bashful smile continues to circulate widely across social media platforms.

For many users, the constable's genuine reaction has become one of the most memorable moments to emerge from the protests, proving that sometimes a simple smile can become just as viral as the trend itself.