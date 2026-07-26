Shocking! Oklahoma Influencer Shot Dead By Estranged Husband Days After Viral TikTok Accused Him Of Being A Pedophile

A social media influencer from Oklahoma was allegedly shot dead by her estranged husband just days after a TikTok video in which she accused him of being a pedophile went viral. Authorities believe the incident was a murder-suicide that has reignited conversations around domestic violence, protective orders, and the risks victims face after speaking out.

Sara Gilson, 43, who had built a following of over 30,000 on TikTok, was found dead alongside her estranged husband, Jeremiah "Shawn" Duffey, at her home in Owasso, Oklahoma, on July 23. Investigators say Duffey fatally shot Gilson before taking his own life.

Allegations against estranged husband

The events leading up to the shooting began in early June when police received allegations involving Duffey, who coached a girls' basketball team.

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According to investigators, a minor girl and her parent reported that Duffey had inappropriately touched the child during a basketball event held at a school on June 9. Another coach allegedly witnessed the incident, stepped in immediately, and informed the girl's parent. During the investigation, authorities also received information suggesting there may have been similar allegations involving the coach.

The allegations prompted police to contact Gilson and advise her about legal options available for her safety.

Emergency protective order granted

On June 10, Gilson obtained an emergency protective order against Duffey. The court order required him to stay at least 100 yards away from both her and her residence.

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Protective orders are commonly issued in domestic violence cases to help safeguard victims from potential threats. However, advocates have long pointed out that such orders cannot always physically prevent violent offenders from approaching victims.

TikTok post went viral

Nearly a month later, on July 11, Gilson publicly addressed the allegations in a TikTok video that quickly gained attention online.

Participating in a popular trend styled like a Netflix documentary interview, she wrote, "Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon-to-be ex-husband who I just found out is a pedophile."

In the caption accompanying the video, she added, "I wish I was joking."

The clip spread widely across social media and sparked discussions about child safety and domestic abuse.

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911 calls led police to the scene

The fatal shooting unfolded late on the night of July 23.

Police said officers were dispatched to Gilson's home shortly after 11:15 pm following a domestic violence-related emergency. A 911 dispatcher reportedly heard a woman screaming before what sounded like a gunshot.

Moments later, Gilson's young son made another emergency call, telling dispatchers that his stepfather had shot his mother.

When officers reached the residence, they found both Gilson and Duffey dead with apparent gunshot wounds to the head. Investigators believe Duffey shot Gilson before turning the weapon on himself. The case is being treated as a suspected murder-suicide.

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Social media reacts to tragedy

The heartbreaking case has triggered an outpouring of grief online, with many users expressing sympathy for Gilson and concern about the dangers faced by victims who publicly expose alleged abuse.

One user wrote, "So heartbreaking. Violence is never the solution. May the truth come out and justice be served."

Another commented, "This is awful… I just have a question: how did he break into her home, if they were married? Were they separated?"

A third person said, "I am genuinely at a loss for words reading this… To lose your life just for speaking the truth about a predator. A complete coward until the very end. She deserved safety and a long, happy life away from him, but that's impossible now. This is beyond tragic."

Someone else added, "This is absolutely heartbreaking and horrifying. Rest in peace to Sara; she deserved to be safe."