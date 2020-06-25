BMC's Mission Zero campaign to be launched in South Mumbai

Mumbai: In order to contain the spread of dreaded Novel Corona Virus across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to launch its Mission Zero campaign in South Mumbai. The civic body has launched the campaign to aggressively chase the virus in the pockets of the city.

The civic body has procured 50 mobile dispensary vans which will be visiting Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Dahisar and areas of Kandivli for next two weeks. The new campaign has been termed as Chase the Virus by guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray. Now, considering the rise in cases in South Mumbai following the ease of lockdown measures, the civic body has also decided to launch it at South Mumbai..