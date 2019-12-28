BMC yet to get recipe right on Girgaum bhelpuri stalls

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sought time till mid-January to take a decision over the pending lease licence renewal of Marine Line's Birla Krida Kendra and bhel puri stalls at Girgaum. The Mumbai city collectorate had earlier issued a show-cause notice to the civic administration over illegal allotment of stalls for commercial purposes.

These stalls are serving bhel puri and making hefty profits due to their strategic location near city's prime beaches. However, the district administration, on whose land these stalls are put up, is not getting its due share of profit. Since the BMC is the leaseholder and has faulted on these counts, it was sent a show-cause notice.

This paper had earlier reported that the city collectorate wants BMC to cough up dues amounting to Rs 3.63crore, its share of revenue earned from the bhelpuri stalls at Girgaum Chowpatty.

Similarly, the collectorate also slapped a notice to the BMC over breach of the lease agreement of Marine Line's Birla Kirda Kendra. It has asked to pay Rs 14.66 crore if it wants the lease to be renewed. According to the notice, the collectorate stated that the Birla Krida Kendra was supposed to be used for recreational purposes by the BMC and also they cannot give or rent out the premises to a third party. However, the collectorate found that the premise is rented out to a third party, which is allegedly carrying out business by giving the premises for wedding ceremonies and fetching lakhs of rupees in return.