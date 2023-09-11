BMC Withdraws Mandate for Marking Ganesh Idols After Opposition From Mandals | representative pic

Mumbai: After facing strong opposition from Ganeshotsav mandals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to remove the requirement to mark a green circle for eco-friendly and a red circle for Plaster of Paris (P.O.P.) on the backside of the right shoulder of Ganesh idols. Previously, the BMC had made it compulsory for idol makers and stockists to apply these markings.

The BMC has mandated that all household idols must be crafted from eco-friendly materials and not exceed four feet in height. Additionally, the civic body had instructed idol makers to mark a red dot on the backside of idols made from Plaster of Paris and a green dot on those made from eco-friendly materials like clay. However, this decision did not sit well with the Ganeshotsav mandals.

BSGSS President: Marking Ganesh idols will hurt the sentiments

Naresh Dahibavkar, the president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), expressed concerns, saying, "Marking Ganesh idols will hurt the sentiments of the devotees. We brought this matter to the attention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a meeting held last week at Mantralaya."

Guardian Minister Lodha recently penned a letter to Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal regarding the issue. In his letter, Lodha suggested, "Instead of marking the Ganesh idols, civic authorities should explore alternative solutions." Vasant Raje, a member of the Mumbai Murtikar Sanghatana, added, "If the BMC is making it mandatory for household idols to be eco-friendly, they should allow such idols to be immersed in natural resources rather than immersing them in an artificial pond with POP idols."

Ramakant Biradar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (Coordinator during Ganeshotsav), clarified, "Idol makers are no longer required to mark the idols; we have withdrawn that condition."

Pointers:

The BMC has received 3,500 applications from Sarvajanik (public) Ganeshotsav mandals across the city

Out of these, 2,900 applications have been approved, while 300 were canceled for various reasons

The remaining applications are still in the process

The 11-day festival will be celebrated from September 19 to 28.