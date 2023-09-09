Mumbai News: Ganeshotsav Mandal Requests Removal of Abandoned Vehicles, Cleaner Roads For Festival | representational pic

Mumbai: The Ganeshotsav mandal has requested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and traffic police to remove abandoned vehicles from the roadside, which are blocking the way of processions. They also want the BMC to ensure that the roads are kept clean during Ganeshotsav. Meanwhile, civic authorities have instructed all ward officers to make daily rounds in their respective wards to ensure cleanliness is maintained.

The city is preparing for Ganeshotsav, which will be celebrated from September 19 to 28 this year. The BMC administration is busy preparing for the festival and addressing road issues such as filling potholes. However, the Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandal has highlighted some civic issues that still need to be resolved. Several mandals have complained about abandoned vehicles on the roadside, potholes, and fully grown branches of trees, among other concerns.

Issue of garbage on roads also raised

Naresh Dahibavkar, president of the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), said, "The abandoned vehicles on both sides of the roads, especially on Borivali and Andheri-Kurla roads, are blocking the way and could pose a threat during Ganeshotsav. We have also brought the issue of garbage in some places to the attention of civic officials. Additionally, we have requested the trimming of fully grown branches so that large Ganesh idols can be safely transported."

A senior civic official stated, "The civic chief, Iqbal Singh Chahal, had already instructed the assistant municipal commissioners of all the 24 administrative wards to make daily rounds at least twice in their respective wards to check on cleanliness status or face action. Abandoned vehicles will also be promptly removed from the roads."