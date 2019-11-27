BMC to upgrade Panjrapur water treatment plant

Mumbai: The Panjrapur water treatment plant will be modernised and new equipment will be installed at the processing centre for water treatment.

According to a recent BIS (Bureau of Indian Standard) report, water supplied by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the purest compared to water supplied by any other municipal corporation in the country.

BMC treats drinking water at the Panjarpur Water Purification Project. To maintain the quality of water the old equipment at the plant will now be replaced with new ones.

The Panjrapur centre is considered as one of the most important water purification plants in the city. The equipment in this centre are used continuously and the process of water purification continues ceaselessly.

The water processed at this centre is supplied to Mumbai via the reservoirs at Yewai in Thane. “About 55 per cent of Mumbai’s total water is supplied through this water processing centre.

The equipment used in this treatment plant is outdated, and inefficient, and are not working properly. Their repair cost is huge. Therefore, they will be changed,” said an official from BMC’s Hydraulic Department.

The contract for supply of equipment for the water purification plant at Panjrapur will be given to M/s Atlanta Industrial Corporation at Pise Panjrapur. The estimated cost of the equipment will be Rs 1,08,58,000.