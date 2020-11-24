BMC to seal buildings again if COVID tsunami strikes city

With the state government anticipating a second wave or as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned “Covid tsunami”, BMC officials are gearing up to seal buildings again, if residents flout Covid guidelines. In the last 15 days, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) released nearly 2,549 residential buildings and slum areas which were earlier marked as active containment zones. However, as per the latest data, there are still 4,168 active sealed buildings and 365 slum areas which are marked as containment zones in Mumbai. On November 6, there were 6,541 sealed buildings and 541 slum areas, marked as containment zones across the city.

Since the first week of October there has been a decline in the number of active cases in the city which led to decline in the numbers of containment zones as well. Civic officials also mentioned the number of cases per sealed building has also fallen in the last one month.

"Earlier in each sealed building there were six to seven cases in multiple floors. Now, 90 per cent of sealed buildings have a maximum of three or four cases,” said a senior health official of the BMC Covid task force told FPJ. The official also mentioned that the average cases in slum areas has also fallen after August. BMC officials also maintained that the risk of a spike is higher in residential buildings compared to slum areas.

"Three out of five patients living at residential buildings have a travel history. Wherein most of the patients living at slums are domestic helps and drivers who get infected after going to these buildings," the official added.

Before Diwali, the civic body had anticipated a spike in active cases by the end of November. In the past one week, the number of daily cases has doubled. Officials also asserted that if the number of cases rises, eventually there will be a rise in the number of containment zones as well.