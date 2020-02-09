BMC to grow 4 lakh trees in Mumbai using Miyawaki

In the name of development, a large number of trees have been axed. Over the last five years, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has given orders of felling 25,000 trees in Mumbai. To compensate the 'misdeed', the BMC will plant four lakh trees using Miyawaki technique. For this, Rs65 crore was earmarked by the corporation in the civic budget 2020-21.
Lack of space limits tree plantation in Mumbai. Lately, the city has turned into a concrete jungle. Axing trees every now and then has also led to a significant rise in pollution levels. To maintain a balance in the environment and as a compensatory step, the corporation has now decided to plant more trees.
In an announcement in its budget copy, the BMC said about four lakh trees will be planted in 65 municipal parks and plots in the next financial year (2020-21). It will also urge Mumbaikars while approving the new constructions and make it mandatory to use the Miyawaki technique to grow trees.
A large number of development works are underway in the state capital. Over the last five years, the municipality had granted permission to chop 25,000 trees, seen as a hurdle to the developmental works. This year, about 3, 236 trees will be axed. However, the Miyawaki technique to grow the trees will be implemented to compensate the shortage of these trees.
There is also a provision of Rs226.77 crore for the garden department, Of the amount, Rs65 crore will be spent on Miyawaki technique. However, Mumbaikars have expressed their displeasure over the municipality's Miyawaki forestry.
"The Tree Authority is controlled by the administration. The BMC commissioner himself is the chairman of the committee. He reserves the rights of felling 25 trees. This right should be given to people's representative. I will write a letter to the CM about it," said Yashwant Jadhav, the BMC Standing Committee Chairman.
In the name of development, the damage to the environment is irrepairable and it benefits the builders and developers. The Miyawaki technique tree plantation is just a cover up, and it is wrong to live in illusions it will save environment,” said Girish Raut, the environmentalist.
