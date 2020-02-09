BMC to grow 4 lakh trees in Mumbai using Miyawaki

In an announcement in its budget copy, the BMC said about four lakh trees will be planted in 65 municipal parks and plots in the next financial year (2020-21). It will also urge Mumbaikars while approving the new constructions and make it mandatory to use the Miyawaki technique to grow trees.

A large number of development works are underway in the state capital. Over the last five years, the municipality had granted permission to chop 25,000 trees, seen as a hurdle to the developmental works. This year, about 3, 236 trees will be axed. However, the Miyawaki technique to grow the trees will be implemented to compensate the shortage of these trees.

There is also a provision of Rs226.77 crore for the garden department, Of the amount, Rs65 crore will be spent on Miyawaki technique. However, Mumbaikars have expressed their displeasure over the municipality's Miyawaki forestry.