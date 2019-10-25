BMC plants Miyawaki plantation in Priyadarshini Park

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Muncipal Corporation (BMC) garden department has planted a maximum number of Miyawaki plants with the Japanese method of plantation in the D wards of Priyadarshini Park, in an area of 225 square metre on Thursday.

In Priyadarshini Park, around 225 square metres was used for Miyawaki plantations. For this, BMC planted 650 saplings of 25 various species like Chinch, Aonla, Jaswand, Kanchan, Kashid, Rakt Chandan, Shisham, Supari, Guava, Vad, Pimpal, Pomogranate, Kadu neem, Karawand etc.

For these plantations, land was prepared by digging up soil up to 3 feet and replacing old unfertile soil by new Red hill earth soil. Cow dung manure was used for creating humas coco peat. All the work was done under the presence of BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and local citizens present in the park.