BMC to cut and transplant 1961 trees to make way for various development projects

In a new, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed fell and transplant as many as 1,961 trees to make way for various development projects at 19 sites across Mumbai. A proposal to this effect is ready to be tabled before the civic body’s Tree Authority for approval.

Environmentalists and social activists have criticised the civic body and have alleged that it is using the coronavirus-induced lockdown as an opportunity to fell trees.

In a public notice, dated June 9, 2020 ,issued in various newspapers, the BMC's Gardens Department had sought suggestions and objections to the proposed move of the felling of trees and subsequent transplant from residents. The deadline for submitting suggestions and objections was June 19.

The development projects at 19 sites for which the trees are proposed to be felled include Metro-related works, construction of buildings and flyovers as well as the expansion of railway lines. All these projects pose a requirement for tree felling and transplantation, states the proposal. As per the proposal, there are a total 3,015 trees across the 19 sites, of which 803 trees are proposed to be felled and 1,158 to be transplanted. Meanwhile, around 114 trees will be felled for the project of expansion of railway lines at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Kurla. Further, 103 trees are to be cut on the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road, while 279 trees will be transplanted. 96 more trees are proposed to be cut for road widening in Govandi, while 65 trees have to be felled and 51 transplanted for Metro 2B line (DN Nagar- Bandra-Mankhurd). For Metro Line 6 (Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli-Kanjurmarg), as many as 35 trees are proposed to be removed and around 165 more trees will be transplanted.

Environmentalists have openly criticised BMC. Activist and Environmentalist Zoru Bhathena said, “BMC can’t use the lockdown to discreetly remove as many as 2,000 trees. During the month of May and June many people did not receive newspapers. Hence, they were not aware about the BMC notice, seeking objection and suggestions on the removal of these trees. It was only when a friend alerted us about it that we checked and found the notice dated June 9."

However officials from the Garden Department said that the date for the submission of suggestion and objection is already over and so the matter will not be heard. “The last date for the submission of objections and suggestions is already over. Whatever suggestions and objections have come from the residents during the period provided will be incorporated in the proposal. In the next meeting of the Tree Authority, the proposal will be tabled and it will be the decision of its members," said the senior BMC official.