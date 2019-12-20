BMC teachers to get 7th pay commission

Mumbai: Soon, the teachers in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will get their paycheck as per the seventh pay commission.

A delegation of Jai Maharashtra Teachers and employees, led by Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, was assured of this by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Friday. Apart from this, teachers will get 100 per cent Diwali bonus, which will come to atleast Rs 15,000.

"The delegation demanded that the private aided schools be passed on the benefits of the seventh pay commission. The Commissioner has made assurances in this regard," said a delegation member adding that the decision will benefit 4,500 teachers and employees.

The delegation also discussed other long-pending demands of teachers and staff of the BMC’s private aided primary schools. On the basis of the facility provided to private teachers and employees of the state government, teachers of BMC's aided primary schools have also been raising sevent pay commission pay scale. Under this, a proposal was sent to the state government for approval. The commissioner informed the delegation about the positive response from the government, and said the proceedings to pay as per new scale will start in next 2-3 months.

In the last few years, the State Government has about Rs 2,300 crore arrears with Pay Commission. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray gave this assurance of clearing this amount soon.