BMC releases transition policy for municipal market redevelopment

Mumbai: BMC has issued a transitional policy for ongoing proposals of existing municipal market redevelopment whereby the benefit of fungible FSI can be availed for these proposals excluding the area for which occupational certificate is granted. If the vendor association/developer applies for a concession of fungible compensatory floor space index (FSI) with specific NOC from the market department after approval of the municipal commissioner, then the plan shall be approved.

Open space deficiency premium for the deficiency caused due to consumption of fungible FSI will be charged 25% of the normal premium while no premium will be charged for the exclusion of staircase, lift well and areas of common passages not exceeding 2 mtrs in width being rehab component and BMC component so that fungible compensatory FSI can be made available to the latter.

According to the transition policy, BMC will charge a nominal premium for staircase, lift and lobby for sale area.

The policy, which was signed by the municipal commissioner on October 16, is in the possession of the Free Press Journal.

BMC official told Free Press Journal, ‘’In order to deal with ongoing proposals of the redevelopment of municipal markets due to changes introduced in the Development Control & Promotion Regulation (DCPR) 2034, a reference is made to the urban development department for issuing suitable directives under section 154 of the Maharashtra Regional & Town Planning Act,1966. However, in the meantime, a transition policy has been approved to enable the project proponent to continue development of the municipal markets, more so as it concerns the livelihood of the affected market tenants.’’ He informed that BMC spent Rs 44.8 crore in 2018-19 for the maintenance of its markets but received only Rs 19.1 crore from rent from its total of 188 markets.

The officer said the matter regarding consolidated policy on market redevelopment has been referred on June 17, 2020, to the urban development department which includes the admissibility of fungible compensatory FSI to the sale portion of the project proponents. ‘’However, in the meantime, permission for availing fungible compensatory FSI will be issued by BMC’s building proposal department subject to the government approval. If the government does not approve then this fungible FSI and the built-up area will be handed over to BMC in lieu of the cost to the developer in terms of transfer of development rights and credit fungible cost paid to the civic body,’’ he noted.