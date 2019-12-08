BMC mulls mobile jammers at theatres

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) may soon install mobile jammers in the civic-run drama theatres and auditoriums after artists complained of disturbance caused by mobile rings while plays are staged.

It was Shiv Sena corporator Sheetal Mhatre who wrote to BMC chief Pravin Pardeshi requesting installation of jammers in the BMC-run drama theatres. "Ringing of mobile phones while dramas are being staged often distract artists. The artists had expressed their distress over this and sought some solution," he wrote in the letter.

The civic administration replied saying mobile jammers can be considered after taking due permission from the Central government and a written assurance from the organisers that they will be responsible in case of any emergency situation once the jammers are installed.

BMC possess and operates five auditoriums in the city, where Marathi, Gujarati and Hindi plays are held. The five auditoriums are Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha in Vile Parle, Prabodhankar Thackeray Rangmanch in Shivadi, Swarsamrat Kundanlal Saigal Open Air Theatre in Malad, Prabodhankar Keshav Sitaram Thackeray Natyamandir in Borivli and Mahakavi Kalidas Natyagruha in Mulund.

Despite putting up boards cautioning audience to keep their phones in silent mode while the plays are being staged, there has been no relief, said a civic official adding that veteran actors like Vikram Gokhale, Sumit Raghvan, Siddhart Jadhav and Subhod Bhave were among those who have expressed their distress over the issue on the social media.