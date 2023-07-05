BMC Jumbo COVID Centre Scam: Romell Group Promoter Held By ED For Money Laundering, Kickbacks

Vile Parle-based Romell Group real estate developer and promoter Jude Romell held by the Enforcement Directorate for money irregularities in the ₹4,000 crore BMC Jumbo Covid Centre scam under probe with links to senior bureaucrats and political leaders.

ED sleuths picked up Jude Romell Wednesday afternoon for money laundering and kickbacks linked to the contracts for the Goregaon NESCO COVID Centre.

Jude Romell sibling Domnic Romell is president of the apex body of private Real Estate developers in India - The Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI) MCHI chapter and linked to MHADA CEO and VP Sanjeev Jaiswal under probe for irregularities in contracts for 5 COVID Centres during the pandemic.

Jaiswal was the BMC additional municipal commissioner during the pandemic and questioned by the ED last week for 24 properties valued at Rs 100 crore and Rs 15 crore FDs including Rs 5 crore FD in his wife name booked during COVID.

