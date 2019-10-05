BMC imposes water cuts for 24 hours in wards D and E

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be carrying out repair work in the 1600 mm pipeline which was leaking at race course near Haji Ali in G/South ward due to which water cut will be imposed in D and E wards on October 10 and 11.

The 1600 mm pipeline of the main water supply line was having leakage, the hydraulic department will be conducting a repair work to fix the leakage problem. The work will be started from October 10, 7.30 am and will be continued till the next day morning 4.00 am. During the repair work, the water supply to the areas of D and E ward will be suspended.

During this inspection work there will be water cut for 24 hours in areas of D and E wards.

Ward Areas

D Tukaram Javji Road, Tardeo Road, Sane Guruji Marg,

Tulsiwadi Road, Ambedkar Nagar, Mumbai Central and

Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Sleter Road, Tardeo and

surrounding areas

E JJ Hospital, Nair Hospital

Therefore BMC has made an appeal to the citizens to use water cautiously as there will be no water supply for the time of the pipeline repair works.